Maryland tops Michigan, giving Michigan State share of Big Ten title

Derik Queen had 17 points and 12 rebounds, leading No. 13 Maryland to a 71-65 win over No. 17 Michigan on Wednesday night that gave No. 8 Michigan State at least a share of the Big Ten title.

The Terrapins (23-7, 13-6) have won six of seven games, losing only to the Spartans on a buzzer-beating heave.

The Wolverines (22-8, 14-5) have lost two straight and three of their last four home games, falling out of first place in the conference.

Michigan State has a 1 1/2-game lead with two games left in the regular season. The Spartans, who are 15-3 in Big Ten play, visit Iowa on Thursday night before closing at home Sunday against rival Michigan.

Maryland took control by holding Michigan to a season-low 22 points in the first half while building an 11-point lead.

The Wolverines hurt their comeback chances with nine turnovers in the second half.

Rodney Rice scored 19 points and Selton Miguel had 17 for the Terrapins.

Vladislav Goldin and Danny Wolf each scored 20 points, and Tre Donaldson added 10 points and six assists for the Wolverines.

Maryland: Kevin Willard's balanced squad is playing well at the right time, winning 10 of its last 11 to improve its seeding for the Big Ten and NCAA Tournaments.

Michigan: Dusty May's team needed a win to guarantee it would be playing for a share of the Big Ten title Sunday against the Spartans.

Wolf went 0 of 2 on free throws with 5:48 left, missing a chance to cut Michigan's deficit to two points.

Maryland scored 21 points off Michigan's 16 turnovers.

On the final weekend of the regular season, Maryland hosts Northwestern on Saturday, and Michigan plays at Michigan State on Sunday.