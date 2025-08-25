Michigan LGBTQ support groups speak out after transgender woman detained by border patrol agents

After a transgender immigrant woman was detained following a traffic stop by Romulus police, local advocacy groups are speaking out, highlighting challenges LGBTQ immigrants face while in federal custody.

In June, Alexa, a transgender woman living in Ypsilanti, Michigan, was pulled over by a Romulus police officer for allegedly speeding. Instead of being given a ticket, officials contacted border patrol, who then took the Honduran native into federal custody.

CBS News Detroit contacted Alexa's attorneys and is waiting to hear back. Both the ACLU of Michigan and local advocacy group Affirmations LGBTQ+ Community Center, which are in support of Alexa, said they have been in contact with her attorneys.

Alexa's attorney told Detroit Free Press that her client reported alleged abuse while in federal custody, including being unable to shower and communicate with her attorneys.

While not directly involved in Alexa's representation, Jay Kaplan, staff attorney with the ACLU of Michigan's LGBT Project, collaborated with several local groups to support her.

"There are unique circumstances involving members of the transgender and non-binary immigrant community," said Kaplan. "If they're going to be sent to a detention center, that these centers should be taking into consideration their gender identity and their gender expression as it relates to safety," said Kaplan.

Soon after Alexa's arrest, the Affirmations LGBTQ+ Community Center was asked to write letters of support for her case. Justin Bettcher, senior manager of Community Engagement, says while the Ferndale, Michigan, center was limited in what it could offer, they would do anything to help.

"When you look at anything statistically, whether that be suicide rates, arrest rates, things like that, when you add that intersecting LGBTQ+ identity to that, those numbers go up exponentially," Bettcher said. "It was a really quick turnaround as well. It was, I think, a day and a half, and it was one of those things where I knew immediately, I wanted to do it."

"Even if it was a one-page letter to an immigration judge, I wanted to do something."

We reached out to U.S. Customs and Border Protection for comment, and a spokesperson said:

"Romulus police contacted U.S. Border Patrol requesting assistance with identifying one subject they had in custody at the Romulus Police Station. [Alexa] stated they were a citizen of Honduras and stated they did not possess any documents allowing them to stay, live, reside, work, or remain in the United States legally. USBP placed them under arrest and transported them to the Gibraltar Border Patrol Station for identity verification and verification of the documents they had in their possession. The claims they did not shower or have any communication are blatantly false. Detainees are provided showers, soap, and a clean towel for those approaching 72 hours in detention. They showered on June 9 and June 12. Additionally, agents granted them telephone access per policy. Both of these are outlined in CBP's National Standards on Transport, Escort, Detention, and Search."

CBS News Detroit contacted Immigration and Customs Enforcement for comment about the alleged abuse and is waiting to hear back.