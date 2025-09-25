Michigan lawmakers reach state budget agreement ahead of Oct. 1 deadline

The Michigan House and Senate on Thursday reached an agreement to pass the state budget days before the Oct. 1 deadline.

Lawmakers have been struggling to pass a budget since earlier this year, initially missing their July 1 deadline. State officials say the 2026 budget includes nearly $2 billion per year to fix local and state roads.

"Today's agreement in the legislature puts us on a path to lower costs, fix the damn roads, and pass a balanced, bipartisan budget by October 1," Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in a statement. "I am grateful to Majority Leader Brinks, Speaker Hall, and legislators on both sides of the aisle for working hard to move this budget forward. In Michigan, we've proven again and again that we can work together to get things done by staying focused on the kitchen-table issues that make a real difference in people's lives. Amid so much national economic uncertainty, I am proud that we are taking action to lower costs, cut taxes for seniors and working families, create jobs, fund schools, fix roads, keep people safe and healthy, and so much more."

NOTE: The video above previously aired on Sept. 25, 2025.