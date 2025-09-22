Michigan lawmakers struggle to reach budget agreement as Oct. 1 deadline looms

Michigan is less than two weeks away from a potential state government shutdown on Oct. 1 if lawmakers can't reach an agreement on the budget.

Lawmakers say there are a couple of factors contributing to the lack of movement on the state budget: the first is a few different sticking points on individual issues within the budget, and another is just how differently Democrats and Republicans see this year's budget.

Unfortunately, there is one thing both parties agree on.

"Budget negotiations are ... not going great," said state Rep. Joe Aragona (R-Clinton Township)

Officials told CBS News Detroit that part of the reason there isn't a deal is because of how far apart the budget proposals are. What House Republicans proposed and what Senate Democrats proposed is a $6 billion difference. But there are also sticking points on individual portions of the proposals, too.

"One of the things that we really want to eliminate, that we think is common sense, is the phantom employees that are in state budget," said Aragona.

House Republicans say they found more than 4,000 positions in the state government that have money allocated to them, but they're not filled. CBS News Detroit has not independently verified that claim.

"Well, clearly if they've gone unfilled they're they're unneeded," said Aragona. "This should be a nonpartisan type thing, because there's it's not like we're firing somebody. There's nobody sitting in that chair, and it's clearly not needed. So why not eliminate it?"

Rep. Regina Weiss (D-Oak Park) says from her perspective, one of the holdups is over road funding.

"The Speaker has said he doesn't want to do anything until we get a roads plan passed, which we know we vitally need, but we've vitally needed that for years, and that's really not an excuse to not get a budget passed," said Weiss.

Aragona said lawmakers are planning to work extra days this week to continue negotiating, but a shutdown is looming, and residents could feel the impact.

"If the shutdown goes weeks, it's probably going to be harder to get a bottle of liquor, right? Because technically, that's all sold through the state," he said.

Lawmakers are tentatively planning to continue work through the weekends as well to reach a deal.

Along with concerns of a potential shutdown, there is funding for schools that remain in limbo. Piper Bogner, the superintendent of Van Dyke Public Schools in Warren, said a prolonged shutdown could mean schools have to close their doors. Bogner said there could also be larger class sizes as schools make cuts and pay fewer staff members.

Additionally, the United Auto Workers raised concerns about what the shutdown could mean for state employees and residents.

United Auto Workers Local 6000 represents about 16,000 State of Michigan employees across 1,200 work sites in the state. The agencies they are assigned to include the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the Secretary of State and state corrections offices.

"When UAW Local 6000 members aren't on the job, Michigan feels it fast — unemployment claims don't get processed, SNAP and Medicaid slow down or grind to a halt, public safety is put at risk. This isn't just paperwork; it's people's lives and the stability of our state," said UAW Local 6000 President Rachel Dickinson.