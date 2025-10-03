Michigan lawmakers pass 2026 state budget, send bill to Whitmer's desk

Michigan lawmakers approved a 2026 state budget overnight.

In a vote late Thursday night, the Republican-led House passed a general omnibus budget after state leaders gained more time to finalize the budget post-Oct. 1 deadline.

The Democrat-led Senate approved the bill early Friday morning by a 31-5 vote.

The nearly $81 billion budget, which earmarks around $2 billion for long-term road funding, now goes to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's desk for her signature.

Whitmer released the following statement after the bipartisan legislation was passed.

"Today's balanced, bipartisan budget is a big win for Michiganders. We brought members on both sides of the aisle together to provide tax breaks to seniors and working families, protect access to affordable health care, feed every child free meals at school, help our students succeed academically, and ensure Michiganders are safe in their communities. "I ran for office in large part because I wanted to fix the damn roads. Over the past seven years, we've made historic progress, fixing 24,500 lane miles and 1,900 bridges. With this budget, we're locking in a significant, bipartisan investment to fix state and local roads for decades to come, creating and protecting thousands of jobs in the process. I'm proud to deliver on my promise and look forward to driving on safer, smoother roads long after my time as governor. "I'm so grateful to Leader Brinks, Speaker Hall, and legislators on both sides of the aisle for coming together to get this done for Michiganders. Let's keep moving Michigan forward."

Both the House and the Senate passed education funding plans, which include a record $10,050 in school funding per student, and the budget continues free lunches for schools. The GOP-controlled House passed tax exemptions on tips, overtime and Social Security.

"From continuing the widely successful universal school meals program to striking a sustainable, long-term road deal, this bipartisan budget underscores our unwavering commitment to Michigan schools, families, and local communities," said Democratic Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks in a statement.

The Senate also approved a 25% wholesale tax on marijuana sales, which is expected to directly fund road construction projects. The final budget also includes $26 million for Selfridge Air National Guard Base in Harrison Township, and $14 million for northern Michigan as it continues its recovery from devastating winter storms.

"This budget proves government can be responsible with taxpayer dollars while still delivering the resources our families, students, and communities depend on," said Republican state Rep. Ann Bollin, House Appropriations chair. "We cut waste, restored balance, and set real priorities that reflect the needs of Michigan families."

Leaders reached a bipartisan agreement on Sept. 25 but still needed to finalize the budget before it went for a vote. On Wednesday, lawmakers invoked a continuation budget to keep the state government operational through Oct. 8.