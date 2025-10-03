Michigan House passes general budget bill, now goes to Senate for vote

In a late Thursday night vote, the GOP-led Michigan House passed a general omnibus budget after state leaders gained more time to finalize the budget post-Oct. 1 deadline.

In a post on X, House Minority Leader Ranjeev Puri, D-Canton, said, "House Democrats have been clear from the start: our top priority is delivering real wins for working families, like protecting Medicaid and essential services. Tonight, with the passage of the general omnibus budget, we delivered on that promise. The work isn't done. The School Aid budget is still ahead, and I'll keep fighting for the priorities that matter most to Michiganders."

The Michigan House Republicans also posted on X, saying, "House Republicans led the way to a responsible, balanced, and transparent budget for the state of Michigan! This roadmap for our state contains significant cuts to waste, fraud, and abuse, funds students at record levels, will fix your local roads, and bolster public safety in your neighborhood, all while reducing the size of Michigan's budget for the first time in YEARS. We're not just spending less, we're spending smarter."

The budget will now head to the Democratic-led Senate for a vote before it reaches Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's office. Records show that 101 House leaders voted in favor, eight voted against, and one lawmaker abstained from voting.

Leaders reached a bipartisan agreement on Sept. 25 but still needed to finalize the budget before it went for a vote. On Wednesday, lawmakers invoked a continuation budget to keep the state government operational through Oct. 8.

Note: The video above previously aired on Oct. 2, 2025.