Michigan government operations will continue while leaders finalize state budget, officials say

Michigan leaders said on Tuesday that the state government operations will "run as normal" while legislative leaders finalize the state budget.

The state was at risk of a government shutdown if the Senate and House didn't reach a deal by Oct. 1. However, officials reached a bipartisan agreement on Sept. 25.

Officials say the budget "will ensure top priorities for both Democrats and Republicans are included in the bipartisan budget," Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's office said in a news release. That includes funding for state and local roads, decreasing taxes, protecting Medicaid, and providing free breakfast and lunch for students.

The legislature will vote on the budget once it has been finalized.

In a statement, Whitmer said, "Tomorrow, state government will continue and work will go on in the legislature to finalize a balanced, bipartisan state budget this week. We're on the verge of making huge progress to fix our state and local roads, feed our kids at school, cut taxes for seniors and working families, protect access to affordable health care, and keep Michiganders safe in their communities."

House Speaker Matt Hall issued the following statement:

"We made progress over the weekend eliminating waste, fraud and abuse so we can finally fund our top needs as a state. House Republicans have been fighting from day one to restore school safety and mental health, eliminate ghost employees, and bring the Hall Ethics Accountability and Transparency plan permanently to Lansing, and now we are seeing movement on these major priorities. With these reforms, this agreement is going to lower the cost of government and give Michigan families better value for their tax dollars. We are working hard to draft these bills now so we can lock in this plan and get state government moving in the right direction."

Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks also released a statement:

"Michiganders deserve a state budget that puts their hard-earned taxpayer dollars to good use, and I'm proud that we will be voting on a product that secures free breakfast and lunch for kids, protects Medicaid, secures meaningful funding for families and communities while also delivering on roads. Residents can rest assured that we are working in tandem and share a commitment to getting the budget done as soon as the bills are ready."