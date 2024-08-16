Michigan horse tests positive for West Nile virus, first domestic animal case in 2024

(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan's first case of West Nile virus in a domestic animal in 2024 was found in a domestic horse, said state officials Friday.

The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development says WNV was found in a 3-year-old Percheron colt in Eaton County. The horse was unvaccinated against the virus.

"On July 21, 2024, the horse became ill with a lack of coordination, facial muscle twitches, and being down with an inability to rise. Subsequent testing revealed the animal was positive for WNV," State Veterinarian Dr. Nora Wineland said in a statement. "The key to protecting any domestic animal species from WNV or other mosquito-borne diseases is to safeguard them from mosquitoes and work with your veterinarian to vaccinate as appropriate."

WNV is a mosquito-borne virus. Mosquitoes become infected by the virus by biting an infected bird. An infected mosquito can spread the virus to a human or animal through a bite.

WNV has been detected in several dozen mosquito pools and wild birds across the state, as well as in one human. The human case was found in a Livingston County man who contracted the virus outside of the state and became sick in June.

On Thursday, WNV was confirmed in several birds and a mosquito pool in Oakland County.

How you can protect animals from mosquito-borne illnesses

To protect your animals from mosquito-borne diseases, MDARD recommends the following tips.

Talk to a veterinarian about vaccinating horses against WNV, Eastern equine encephalitis (EEE), and other mosquito-borne diseases.

Eliminate standing water i.e., fill in puddles, repair eaves, and change the water in buckets and bowls at least once a day.

Place livestock in a barn under fans (as mosquitoes are not strong flyers) and pets inside the home during peak mosquito activity from dusk to dawn.

Use an insect repellant on animals approved for the species.

Contact a veterinarian if an animal shows signs of illness. If a Michigan animal is suspected of having EEE or WNV, funding is available under an arbovirus grant to cover these testing costs. Please contact MDARD at 800-292-3939 for more details.



How you can protect yourself against mosquito-borne viruses

MDARD recommends the following tips to protect you and your family from mosquito-borne illnesses like WNV.

Apply insect repellents that contain the active ingredient DEET or other EPA-approved products to exposed skin or clothing. Always follow the manufacturer's directions for use.

Wear light-colored, long-sleeved shirts and long pants when outdoors. Apply insect repellent to clothing to help prevent bites.

Maintain window and door screening to help keep mosquitoes outside.

Empty water from mosquito breeding sites around the home, such as buckets, unused kiddie pools, old tires, and other water-holding containers where mosquitoes can lay eggs.