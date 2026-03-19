Michigan gas prices hovering just below $4 per gallon, AAA says

Michigan's gas prices continue to go up, AAA says, and are currently hovering just below $4 per gallon in much of the state.

The price point is noticeable because a month ago, Michigan motorists were paying an average of $2.89 a gallon for regular unleaded gas and $3.69 per gallon for diesel fuel, according to the AAA database.

AAA routinely provides weekly gas price reports on Mondays, with the March 16 report listing $3.59 a gallon as Michigan's average for regular unleaded gas that day.

But the prices are still climbing mid-week. The auto club hosts a database that is updated daily with national, state and metro price reports.

As of March 19, Michigan's pricing works out to an average of $3.91 a gallon for regular unleaded gas. The Metro Detroit pricing works out to an average of $3.89 for regular unleaded gas.

The national average as of March 19 is $3.88 a gallon for regular unleaded gas.

This isn't a record high for gas prices. AAA says the highest average price in Michigan for regular unleaded gas was $5.22 a gallon, and for diesel fuel was $5.96 a gallon, both of which happened during 2022. Prices then backed off.

But it's been a closely watched situation.

Gas prices are currently jumping because of the surge in prices for crude oil, which reached $111 on Wednesday.

Vice President JD Vance, during a visit to Auburn Hills on Wednesday, said the Trump administration is "doing everything we can" to return consumer gas prices to their previous range.