Michigan gas prices inch up 4 cents in past week, AAA says

Gas prices in Michigan inched up 4 cents in the past week after seeing a 56-cent spike in the previous week, AAA-The Auto Club Group reported.

Michigan motorists are now paying an average of $3.59 per gallon for regular unleaded gas. This cost is 61 cents more than this time last month and 55 cents more than this time last year.

At that price point, a 15-gallon tank of gas costs about $54.

"Michigan motorists have seen pump prices rise over the past two weeks as crude oil costs continue climbing," said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. "The good news is that while prices are still up, the pace of those increases has noticeably slowed in the past week."

Metro Detroit's average daily gas price rose faster than the state's average. Metro Detroit's current average is $3.64 per gallon, which is about 15 cents more than last week's average and 60 cents more than this same time last year.

The most expensive gas price averages in Michigan this week are in Ann Arbor ($3.64), Metro Detroit ($3.64) and Jackson ($3.59).

The least expensive gas price averages in Michigan this week are in Traverse City ($3.49), Marquette ($3.52) and Benton Harbor ($3.52).