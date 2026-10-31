Mike Rogers, Abdul El-Sayed make final push in Michigan ahead of Election Day

With Election Day approaching, the candidates for Michigan's U.S. Senate seat attended dueling rallies in Sterling Heights on Saturday afternoon.

A string of nominees took the stage at the Michigan Republican Party's rally over a two-hour period, including Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Mike Johnson.

Former Rep. Mike Rogers told supporters at the Republican rally that a vote for Abdul El-Sayed is a vote for socialism.

"We are running against the most extreme, the most radical candidate in the United States. This is our chance to send a message to the Democrat Socialists of America. We're not allowing it in our state, the state of Michigan," Rogers said.

When CBS News Detroit reached out to El-Sayed's campaign for comment on Rogers' statements, a campaign official shared a link to a video posted on X of El-Sayed speaking to media members. In the clip, a reporter told the Democratic nominee that Rogers, in a gift basket, bought him a child-sized black T-shirt, and mentioned Republicans making the argument Saturday in Sterling Heights that the possibility of socialism was on the ballot.

In response, El-Sayed said, "Does everybody under their socialism get, like, a little black T-shirt?"

El-Sayed, who has often worn black T-shirts on the campaign trail, later added that Rogers "is not serious" about issues that Michigan residents face.

Rogers claims he has the backing of Michigan Democrats.

"The fastest-selling sign in Detroit, and I say selling, but we're passing through the office down there, is Democrats for Rogers. It's unbelievable," Rogers said.

Meanwhile, at a canvassing rally, Democratic nominees urged volunteers to get out the vote.

El-Sayed was welcomed with energy, enthusiasm and a chorus of Happy Birthday. During the event, he addressed his former primary rival, U.S. Rep. Haley Stevens, who has stirred up controversy in recent days.

On Friday, she demanded that El-Sayed — a vehement critic of U.S. aid to Israel — apologize for suggesting during the campaign that "Israel is the reason Michigan cannot afford schools, health care, and child care."

"We had a primary, right? And the outcomes of the primary are what they were. I understand that some folks are upset about that. I get it, but I'm here trying to beat Mike Rogers," El-Sayed said.

Stevens made it clear she expected El-Sayed to condemn an ad run by an outside group viewed as antisemitic.

"You guys love to play the condemn game. I've already been clear that that ad was not made by me, and I do not agree with the contents of that ad," El-Sayed said.

El-Sayed has asked Stevens to stay away from all remaining campaign events in the final days before Tuesday's election, according to two sources familiar with the matter. He says his focus is on the concerns of all Michiganders.

"People are struggling to pay for gas, to put food on the table, to see a doctor. I am for getting money out of politics, putting money in your pocket, passing Medicare for All," El-Sayed said.