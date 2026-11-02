More than 2.3 million Michigan voters cast ballots ahead of Election Day

Nearly 1 in 3 registered voters in Michigan had cast ballots as of Monday morning, with the midterm election entering its final stage.

While Tuesday is officially Election Day, Michigan has seen increased popularity in recent years of absentee voting and the newer option of early in-person voting.

Michigan reached 31.2% voter turnout as of Monday morning, with 2,313,165 ballots cast among 7,420,172 registered voters, according to the Michigan Secretary of State's office. This includes 1,569,715 absentee ballots and 743,450 early in-person ballots submitted.

The numbers for advance voting could still increase slightly, once final tallies are in.

FLINT, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 01: A ballot is dropped off in a drop box before Tuesday's general election on November 01, 2026, in Flint, Michigan. Spencer Platt / Getty Images

Absentee ballots can be returned until close of polls at 8 p.m. local time on Tuesday.

And while most early in-person voting sites wrapped up on Sunday, local clerks could extend early voting into Monday. The city of Detroit is among those that continued early in-person voting into Monday.

If the trend of absentee voting participation near or even surpassing Election Day turnout continues, the state could easily see 60% or more overall voter participation for the midterm election.

The August 2026 state primary election saw an overall voter turnout of 35% among its 7,359,855 active registered voters, the Michigan Secretary of State office said. This includes 1,569,715 absentee ballots returned and 743,450 early ballots cast. There were 1,057,836 ballots cast on Election Day.

The November 2024 presidential election saw an overall voter turnout of 77.9% among its 7,3190,017 active registered voters, state officials said. This was a record-voter turnout year in Michigan. The number includes 2,232,721 absentee ballots returned and 1,214,391 early ballots cast. There were 2,244,123 ballots cast on Election Day.