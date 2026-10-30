Michigan gubernatorial candidates making final pitches to voters

With four days until Election Day, the candidates for Michigan governor are making their final push for votes.

Democratic nominee Jocelyn Benson was in St. Clair Shores on Friday, campaigning alongside down-ballot Democrats.

"In this district, this race is going to be very close. Every conversation that you have matters today. Make sure you're getting people out to vote," said Sen. Kevin Hertel, D-St. Clair Shores

Benson is pushing for Democratic control of both chambers of the state legislature, hoping to have her party behind her if elected governor.

"Our plan is to win big on Tuesday, and that's why we're out here today, knocking doors and making sure voters know we have an opportunity to elect Democrats in every chamber who will work with me to do transformational things for the state," said Benson.

Benson says her priorities include lowering healthcare, housing, and utility costs, while creating more well-paying jobs. But if Republicans keep control of one or both chambers, she says she's prepared to work across the aisle.

"If we get to Lansing, we'll work with anyone, whether Democrats lead in legislature or not. We're going to work with everyone in a collaborative way to improve lives of people in the state," said Benson.

Meanwhile, Republican nominee John James is making his own final push, with a campaign rally scheduled in Grand Traverse County on Friday alongside his running mate, state Rep. Jay DeBoyer.

Benson says nearly two million Michiganders have already voted, but with Election Day approaching, both campaigns are still working to reach those who haven't.