Michigan church youth director faces 30 new felony charges in sexual abuse case

A former Washtenaw County church youth group director will now stand trial on 60 charges connected to sexual abuse after a judge added 30 more counts following testimony Tuesday.

Zachary Radcliff, 29, appeared Tuesday in a courtroom for a preliminary examination, where several young men testified against Radcliff. Following testimony, 14A District Court Judge J. Cedric Simpson added nine counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and 21 counts of child sexually abusive activity. In all, Radcliff faces 60 charges related to first-degree criminal sexual conduct, child sexually abusive activity and using a computer to commit a crime.

"What I saw with them, they need to be believed, and they ought to be believed. Whether anyone does, that's maybe for the future. But I believe them. I believe everything they told this court," Simpson said.

"I don't say this lightly at all. Not how I operate my life and certainly not how I operate as a judge. But in my 25-so-plus years, I've seen a lot. This ranks up with one of the most egregious predators that I have ever seen as it regards individuals."

Radcliff is the former music and youth director at Oakwood Church in Augusta Township. Michigan State Police began investigating Radcliff on Oct. 2, 2024, after they were notified that he had solicited child sexually abusive material from a minor. Police executed a search warrant of Radcliff's office and residence.

In October, officials said they had identified multiple victims and that the victims range in age from 12 to 17 years old. It's alleged that the crimes have been occurring since at least 2011.

Radcliff is the son of Oakwood's senior pastor. He was first suspended with pay on Oct. 3 but eventually fired by the church on Oct. 12.

Radcliff is back in court Friday for arraignment. He is being held in the Washtenaw County Jail.