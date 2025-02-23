Court hearing set for Michigan ex-church director charged in criminal sexual conduct investigation

I-696 overnight closures; Michigan minimum wage changes; robbery at donut shop and more top stories

A former Washtenaw County church youth group director facing 33 charges in connection to a criminal sexual conduct investigation is scheduled to be back in court on Monday.

A preliminary examination for 29-year-old Zachary Radcliff is set for 9 a.m. at a district court in Ann Arbor, according to court records.

Radcliff faces six counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, three counts of criminal sexual conduct with a person under 13, 12 counts of child abuse, two counts of aggravated child sexually abusive activity, two counts of child sexually abusive activity, seven counts of using a computer or the internet to commit a crime and one count of using a computer to commit a crime.

Radcliff is the former music and youth director at Oakwood Church in Augusta Township. Michigan State Police began investigating him in October 2024 after a report that he had solicited child sexually abusive material from a minor. Police executed a search warrant of Radcliff's office and residence.

Authorities say they have identified multiple victims between the ages of 12 and 17. The crimes had allegedly been happening since at least 2011.

During Monday's hearing, a judge will decide if there's enough evidence for the case to move toward a trial.

Radcliff, who is the son of Oakwood's senior pastor, was fired by the church on Oct. 12.

He was denied bond on Jan. 30, according to court records, but his bond was continued during a hearing on Feb. 13.

