Michigan church youth director faces 22 new felony charges, accused of criminal sexual conduct

(CBS DETROIT) — A Washtenaw County church employee who is already facing 11 felony charges in connection to a criminal sexual conduct investigation has now been arraigned on an additional 22 charges.

Zachary Radcliff, 29, was arraigned on Nov. 26 on five counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, three counts of criminal sexual conduct with a person under 13, 12 counts of child abuse and two counts of using the internet to commit a crime. In October, Radcliff was charged with one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, two counts of aggravated child sexually abusive activity, two counts of child sexually abusive activity, five counts of using a computer or the internet to commit a crime and one count of using a computer to commit a crime.

Radcliff is the former music and youth director at Oakwood Church in Augusta Township. Michigan State Police began investigating Radcliff on Oct. 2 after they were notified that he had solicited child sexually abusive material from a minor. Police executed a search warrant of Radcliff's office and residence.

In October, officials said they had identified multiple victims and that victims range in age from 12 to 17 years old. It's alleged that the crimes have been occurring since at least 2011.

Radcliff, who is the son of Oakwood's senior pastor, was first suspended with pay on Oct. 3 but eventually fired by the church on Oct. 12.

Radcliff is being held on a $3 million bond. He is expected back in court for a probable cause conference on Dec. 19.