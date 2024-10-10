Michigan animal rescue organizations stepping in after Hurricane Milton

(CBS DETROIT) - In the wake of Hurricane Milton, millions are still without power, and many of those people, including their pets, have been displaced from their homes.

Animal rescue organizations in Michigan are being called on to help with recovery efforts.

Michigan Humane just had a team return from North Carolina. They helped with animal rescue efforts during Helene and are on standby ready to help in the aftermath of Hurricane Milton.

"Our team is preparing right now. They are ready to help in any scenario they may encounter in a disaster," said Matt Pepper, president and CEO of Michigan Humane.

Search and rescue teams in Florida are working around the clock to rescue families and their pets from flooded homes.

"We know it's bad. We know that pets are going to have to be moved to make room and shelters to bring in pets impacted by the storm, but we just don't, at this time know what degree that will be yet," said Kim Alboum, director of field operations at Bissell Pet Foundation.

The Bissell Pet Foundation has been on the ground down south helping since Hurricane Helene hit.

Now the focus shifts to Milton.

"Our animal search and rescue partner, arm, is on their way into Florida, and assessments will begin. I expect that we'll be transporting pets as early as Saturday morning," Alboum said.

Michigan Humane guided horses over a river after a bridge collapse and checked on pets separated from their family.

"We know if we are not there as trained professionals doing that, people will sacrifice their own health and safety of their pets, and we're there to make sure they don't have to," Pepper said. "Animal advocates say the best thing Michiganders can do to help pet parents impacted by Hurricane Milton is to foster or adopt from your local animal shelter or rescue.

"All of us are full, however, in a disaster when we know these animals have to get out of their local community, I think all of us band together and say 'Let's help, let's do what we can and make sure we can make space for those displaced from their families,'" Pepper added.

Animal shelter staff say despite the ongoing capacity crisis certain regions of the country are better equipped to help in a crisis.

"The reason that we look at it. Michigan and Wisconsin and in the Northeast, is that there's a lot of foot traffic in those animal shelters. And pets do get adopted," Alboum said.

Adopted into loving homes the families impacted by Milton get to stay together.

If you can't foster or adopt you can also donate money.

PetSmart Charities provides funds to help pets and their families access shelter, supplies, and safety.