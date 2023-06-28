How to protect your four-legged friends from poor air quality in Michigan

(CBS DETROIT) - Poor air quality not only affects our health, but it can have an impact on the health of your pets too. On Tuesday, Michigan's state veterinarian is urging pet owners to take steps to ensure their pets are healthy and safe.

"Just like with anything else, particles matter. Particle size matters," says Crystal Sapp, the vice president of veterinary medicine for Michigan Humane.

She says many factors of pet health mirror humans when it comes to air quality. Measures released by Michigan Humane say to limit outdoor activities and be mindful of other factors in your pets like medical concerns, obesity, and be watchful of any developments like a consistent cough or wheeze.

"Anything that can still help stimulate the mind and body, but keeping them safely indoors would be ideal," says Sapp.

In addition to Sapp's advice, the state's veterinarian office is sharing tips that double for both animals and mankind. Of the stuff listed, making an effort to limit walk time, keeping windows closed, and also having a clean airflow in your home with fans or air purifiers.

"Use caution and keep them inside as much as possible right now. A couple of days won't hurt them in the long run, and try to find fun ways to engage with them inside," Sapp says.