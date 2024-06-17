Michigan 3-year-old injured after shooting self with father's gun

Gunman identified after 9 injured in shooting at suburban Detroit splash pad and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - A 3-year-old in Michigan was injured after he shot himself in the hand with his father's gun over the weekend, police said.

At about 7 p.m. on Saturday, Eastpointe officers responded to the 21000 block of Nevada Ave. after receiving a report of an accidental shooting.

When they arrived, they found a man sitting on the couch with his 3-year-old son in his lap.

Police say the child had a gunshot wound to his left hand.

An investigation revealed that the 3-year-old accidentally shot himself with his father's gun. The gun, which was legally owned, was recovered at the home.

The child was taken to a local hospital to be treated.

The investigation is ongoing and pends a review from the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office to determine if the father will be charged.

Since Michigan's new safe storage laws went into effect on Feb. 13, two people have been charged after their children shot themselves.

A Flint father was charged after his 2-year-old daughter accidentally shot herself with his gun on Valentine's Day.

Then, in April, a Warren father was charged after his 8-year-old son shot himself in the face with his gun.

Under the new gun laws, Michigan residents are required to keep guns unloaded and locked, with a locking device or in a locked box, if it is "reasonably known" a child will be present.