Prosecutor charges Michigan father, alleging son shot himself in the face with father's gun

2 Michigan kids killed after SUV crashes into birthday party at boat club and more top stories

2 Michigan kids killed after SUV crashes into birthday party at boat club and more top stories

2 Michigan kids killed after SUV crashes into birthday party at boat club and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) — A Warren father has been arraigned after investigators say his 8-year-old son shot himself in the face with his father's gun, the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office says.

The prosecutor's office alleges that on April 19, 56-year-old Theo Nichols had his handgun stored properly when his son got ahold of it and shot himself in the face.

READ: Flint father charged after 2-year-old daughter accidentally shoots self

Nichols has been charged with on a number of counts, including second-degree child abuse (which carries a potential 10-year sentence upon conviction), along with various firearm safe storage violations. Nichols is also being charged as a habitual officer third offender.

READ: New Michigan gun safety laws go into effect Feb. 13

His bond was set at $250,000.

"In the wake of this tragic incident, we are reminded of the profound responsibility that comes with gun ownership. Our duty is to uphold the law and ensure accountability," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido.

A probable cause hearing is set for Tuesday, April 30. A preliminary exam is scheduled for Tuesday, May 7.