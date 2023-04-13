First day of the season: Metro Detroit ice cream man delivers nostalgic memories

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Let's face it everyone across Metro Detroit is feeling the heat. For one Metro Detroiter that means it's time to bring out his ice cream truck.

Melodies coming from Paul Fleming's ice cream truck on a warm day can stop anyone. Fleming is a lifelong Michigander, and for more than 20 years he's served the metro area.

"It's been almost in the 70s every day this week, so when I saw that last week I knew it was time," he said.

Wednesday marks the beginning of a new summer season for him. With an extensive variety of items, he's in it for the long haul.

"I'll stop at one spot and I think I took care of the entire neighborhood at that spot," Fleming said.

Once the traditional ice cream truck tunes are playing, it becomes a waiting game for customers. Whether old or young, hearing the music of an ice cream truck can bring out nostalgic memories for everyone.

Mark Young bought ice cream with his grandson Wednesday.

"He's the one that comes in, 'Grandpa, ice cream man! Ice cream man!' So I got him into it now, but hey, I like the ice cream too, it's not just for him," the grandfather chuckled.

According to Fleming, owning a business like his comes with many perks. One is fewer headaches than your typical restaurant or bakery.

We were curious, what are the typical go-to items?

"Drumsticks … strawberry shortcakes. Kids of course want the faces, Batman, Spiderman," Fleming said.

As the truck rolls down each street anticipation beams from faces. Many are aware that a sweet treat is just around the corner.

"First of the season, last of the season, that's the busiest time," Fleming said.

With Metro Detroit experiencing a warmup, Fleming encourages everyone to support their local ice cream truck.