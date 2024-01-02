Memorial service set for Detroit musician Joseph "Amp" Fiddler

(CBS DETROIT) - A memorial service has been scheduled for Joseph "Amp" Fiddler, the Detroit musician who died in December.

Fiddler was a singer, songwriter, keyboarder, and producer whose styles included funk, soul, dance, and more.

He was best known for his role in George Clinton's Parliament and Funkadelic bands, and he worked with Prince, Brand New Heavies and Maxwell. He also mentored J. Dilla.

The musician died in December at age 65 after battling cancer.

Fiddler's death was announced in a statement on his official social media pages.

"We face the insurmountable responsibility of sharing the passing of Joseph "Amp" Fiddler," according to the statement. "Our beloved "Amp" Fiddler, Detroit's own world renowned ambassador of funk, soul, & electronic music, keyboardist, producer, Afro-futurist, and guiding force of light for so many, has transitioned at the age of 65. After an extensive and noble battle with cancer, he now gracefully rests in peace and power. It would be impossible to encapsulate the gravity of his energy, global impact & contributions. His life's work, legacy, & most importantly...his LOVE...will far exceed his earthly presence. How blessed are we, to have experienced Amp Fiddler in this lifetime."

The service is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 3, at Fellowship Chapel at 7707 West Outer Drive in Detroit. There will be a family hour at 10 a.m., and then the memorial service will be at 11 a.m.

