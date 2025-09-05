Watch CBS News
Medical issue may have contributed to fatal crash on Pontiac Lake Road, police report

Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
A driver was found unresponsive and later pronounced dead after his vehicle struck a utility pole and tree Friday morning in Oakland County, Michigan. 

The crash was reported about 7:55 a.m. Friday on Pontiac Lake Road near Airport Road. Waterford Township Police and Waterford Regional Fire Department responded to the scene, and found the 86-year-old man still inside the car, the police report said. 

First responders got the man out of the vehicle and began CPR. 

The fire department transported the man to McLaren Oakland Hospital in Pontiac, where he was pronounced dead. 

"At this time, it appears the driver suffered a medical issue, causing the vehicle to leave the roadway and strike both fixed objects," the report said. 

The Waterford Citizens Emergency Response Team was called to assist with traffic control, and DTE Energy crews were called to handle the damaged pole and downed wires. 

