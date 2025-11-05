Michigan to distribute partial SNAP payments beginning Nov. 8 amid government shutdown

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services says it will be distributing about 50% of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits to recipients this weekend, as directed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Service.

Residents who typically receive their benefits on the third, fifth or seventh day of the month should receive their benefits on Nov. 8, according to a news release. Other recipients should receive their benefits on their normal scheduled date.

The partial payments come after the USDA was ordered by a court to use its contingency fund for SNAP benefits during the government shutdown. Initially, the federal government announced that benefits set for November would be put on hold until further notice.

The contingency fund covers about half of the $9 billion needed to issue full payments to the more than 40 million Americans who rely on the program for assistance. Over 1 million of the SNAP recipients are in Michigan.

"We understand and share the disappointment many households feel about receiving only a portion of their November SNAP benefits. These benefits are a vital lifeline for many Michigan families, especially with the rising cost of food," said MDHHS director Elizabeth Hertel in a statement. "In addition to SNAP benefits, we encourage those in need to visit local food pantries as needed, which can be found by calling 2-1-1."

In the meantime, Michigan's Double Up Food Bucks program, which gives families money to purchase groceries, has temporarily expanded for SNAP recipients through Dec. 31. The program says Michigan Bridge Card clients who still have SNAP benefits remaining on their account can now use them with an unlimited match to extend their purchase power. In addition, many varieties of frozen fruits and vegetables will now be eligible for the match.

The government shutdown became the longest in U.S. history on Tuesday after reaching Day 35.

Note: The video above previously aired on Nov. 4, 2025.