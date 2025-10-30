Double Up Food Bucks expands purchase options for Michigan SNAP clients

Michigan's Double Up Food Bucks program has temporarily expanded the options for SNAP recipients to double their purchase value at participating farmers markets and retailers.

Double Up Food Bucks launched in 2009 in Detroit. It has since expanded to nearly 250 retail stores and farmers' markets across the state, including dozens in Southeast Michigan. Michigan Bridge Card holders who receive food assistance through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program are automatically eligible. The state of Michigan budget that took effect earlier this month includes $5 million to support the program for another year.

The SNAP program is the current version of what was once known as food stamps. The intent of Double Up Food Bucks is to match the amount those clients spend in purchasing fresh fruits and vegetables, and allow them to take home more produce to feed their families. The program normally has a limit of up to $20 a day in its dollar-for-dollar matching.

A federal budget stalemate is expected to throttle additional SNAP benefits from being issued starting November 1. Michigan residents who receive that help get their benefits loaded to an EBT card on a staggered basis throughout the month.

In response to the circumstances, the Double Up Food Bucks program said Michigan Bridge Card clients who still have SNAP benefits remaining on their account can now use them with an unlimited match to extend their purchase power. The clients also can spend any previously earned Double Up perks with no expiration. In addition, many varieties of frozen fruits and vegetables now will be eligible for the match.

The expanded rules will remain in effect until December 31.

The above video originally aired October 29.