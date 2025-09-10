Detroit mayoral candidate Mary Sheffield talks campaign priorities ahead of November election

Detroit mayoral candidates Mary Sheffield and Solomon Kinloch want to lead the city as the next top local official.

CBS News Detroit reached out to both candidates for an interview to discuss their plans for the city's future. CBS News Detroit did not hear back from Kinloch; however, Sheffield says one of her priorities is supporting the next generation.

"Our young people are watching this moment," she said.

Sheffield has served on the Detroit City Council since 2013 and was named council president in 2022. If elected this fall, she would be the city's first woman mayor in history.

Sheffield says education, gun violence prevention and investment in infrastructure are top of mind as she looks to lead the city.

"I think that the city can do a better job of directly investing more in youth programming," she said.

Sheffield says she plans to launch an office of gun violence prevention and focus on summer programming for young people. She says she wants to extend recreational hours and partner with churches and libraries to keep young people engaged. She also wants to crack down on guns and gangs.

"My priority will really be on prevention, ensuring that we're creating hope in a sense of purpose in our young people," she said.

Sheffield says she wants to see more investment in home and sewer infrastructure to prevent more flooding.

"I think the more we invest in preventative infrastructure improvements, the less we'll see in basement backup and flooding and water line breaks in Detroit," she said. "So we are going to not only use our city resources, but to continue to prioritize any federal and state funding that comes to Detroit."

Sheffield says her priorities might be similar to those of Mayor Mike Duggan, but she intends to lead with what she believes.

"It's less about me trying to contrast me and Mayor Duggan," she said. "It's about leading based on what I believe is important, which we know neighborhoods has to be at the forefront. Education is important to me. Gun violence is important. Education of our youth."