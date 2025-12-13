Michigan man sentenced to 25 years in prison over explicit pictures sent to 11-year-old

A Western Michigan man has been sentenced to 25 years in federal prison for the sexual exploitation of a minor, the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Michigan said.

Christian Anthony Vanderveen, 25, of Baldwin, was sentenced on Wednesday by Judge Jane M. Beckering in Grand Rapids, following up on a multi-agency investigation that started a year ago.

U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Michigan Timothy VerHey said that in December 2024, a woman called 911 to report that a man had sent explicit pictures to her 11-year-old daughter.

A police investigation led to a search of a home and the seizure of multiple devices, authorities said. Upon reviewing a cell phone that was seized, law enforcement officers learned that the man had repeatedly asked for and received such images from the 11-year-old. There was also evidence of attempts to get sexually explicit images from another minor, authorities said.

"Judge Beckering's sentence today sends a clear message to anyone who is thinking of preying on our kids — just don't do it. If you do, we will find you and the consequences will be severe," VerHey said.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and Michigan State Police investigated the case with the support of the national Project Safe Childhood initiative.