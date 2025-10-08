Detroit-area man faces human trafficking charges in Oakland County

Southgate police investigate deadly stabbing, Day 8 of government shutdown and more top stories

A Sterling Heights, Michigan, man is facing human trafficking charges, making it the 73rd case charged in Oakland County since prosecutors launched a human trafficking unit in 2021.

According to the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office, Jacob Michael Nelson, 36, is charged with conducting a human trafficking enterprise, accepting earnings from prostitution and transporting a person for purposes of prostitution. If convicted, Nelson faces up to 15 years for the enterprise charge, up to 20 years for the accepting earnings charge and up to 20 years for the transporting a person charge.

Prosecutors say Nelson allegedly forced a woman to have sex for money and made her take drugs to service more customers. Prosecutors also allege that Nelson beat the woman if she refused to do sex work.

"Human trafficking festered for too long in our communities," said Prosecutor Karen McDonald in a statement. "From my first day in office, we've made battling trafficking a priority. The results are clear: traffickers are being held accountable in Oakland County, and victims are getting help to escape cycles of abuse and manipulation."