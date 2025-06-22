Man, 20, charged in shooting that injured 2 Southgate police officers

A 20-year-old man is facing 15 criminal charges in a shooting Thursday that injured two Southgate police officers, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.

Jeremiah Kemp of Wayne, Michigan, is charged with three counts of assault with intent to murder, three counts of assault with intent to do great bodily harm, one count of discharge of a firearm causing serious impairment, one count of carrying a concealed weapon and seven counts of felony firearm.

Kemp was arraigned on Sunday in district court.

Three officers responded to an apartment at 13200 Village Park Dr. in Southgate, Michigan, around 6 p.m. According to the prosecutor's office, Kemp was allegedly on the second floor of the apartment with a handgun.

Responding officers located Kemp in a laundry room. The prosecutor's office says Kemp then shot two of the officers in their legs. The third officer was not injured.

Officials said Kemp jumped out of a window and left the area. He was found and arrested around two hours after the shooting.

The two officers shot have been identified by police as 45-year-old Jason Jones and 28-year-old Matthew Dube. Both are at home and recovering.

Officer Jason Jones (left) and Officer Matthew Dube Southgate Police Department

A judge set Kemp's bond at $1 million. If posted, he'll be under house arrest with a GPS tether, and he won't be able to contact witnesses, the prosecutor's office said.

A probable cause conference for Kemp is scheduled for July 7, followed by a preliminary examination on July 11.

Note: The above video first aired on June 20, 2025.