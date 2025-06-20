Southgate police chief says two officers who were injured in shooting are in "good spirits"

Two Southgate police officers are home and recovering after they were shot during a pursuit of a suspect at an apartment complex Thursday night.

"We believed that he was still armed and dangerous at that time. So that prompted us to put out a code red to our residents and businesses so that they could shelter in place," said Southgate Police Chief Mark Mydlarz.

At about 4 p.m., officers responded to the area of 13200 Village Park Drive for a weapons-related call. Once there, they found the suspect, identified as 20-year-old Jeremiah Christian Kemp.

"The officers approached there, and the suspect began firing several rounds through the laundry room door," said Mydlarz.

The two officers hurt were identified as 45-year-old Jason Jones and 28-year-old Matthew Dube.

Jones is a 10-year veteran of the department, while Dube joined the Southgate force nearly five years ago.

Mydlarz says the officers have since been released from the hospital and are now recovering at home.

"The officers are sore, but in good spirits," said Mydlarz.

Investigators found the gun later that night in the woods near the apartment complex and say they are currently working on processing evidence to get a warrant recommendation to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office in the next few days.

Mydlarz credits the massive response from neighboring agencies in getting the job done, and getting overwhelmed with emotion as he shares his gratitude.

"We had so many law enforcement agencies there, and to have everyone respond that quickly and in those numbers was amazing," said Mydlarz.

Officials say a second person is also in custody, the renter of the apartment where Kemp was hiding.

While their relationship is unknown, police say he is being held for resisting and obstruction.