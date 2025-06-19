Two Southgate police officers shot; investigators search for suspect

Two Southgate, Michigan, police officers were shot while responding to a shooting incident Thursday at an apartment complex, according to police.

According to the police, the officers were taken to the hospital. Their current condition is unknown.

An alert from the police department says that officers responded to the area of Northline and Devoe at the Village On The Park Apartments. Police are still searching for the suspect. He is described as a Black man wearing a black shirt and black shorts. The suspect was last seen near the Reserve Apartment complex in Southgate.

Police are asking nearby residents to shelter in place until further notice.

Michigan State Police is assisting in the investigation.

This story is developing. Stay with CBS News Detroit as more information becomes available.