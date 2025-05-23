Detroit-area man facing multiple charges in shooting near Ferndale nightclub

A Redford, Michigan, man accused of firing shots outside of a Ferndale nightclub last month has been charged.

Coreyontai Deshawn Rmon Hammonds, 29, is charged with one count of assault with intent to murder and three counts of felony firearm, according to the Ferndale Police Department. Hammonds was arraigned on Friday and received a $500,000 cash bond.

Ferndale police say that at about 12:30 a.m. on April 13, 2025, officers patrolling the downtown area heard gunshots coming from Nine Mile Road and West Troy Street.

Ferndale Police Department

Officers located a 29-year-old Warren man near the Orchid Theatre nightclub with a gunshot wound to the groin area, according to a news release. The victim was taken to the hospital and has since been released.

An investigation revealed that the victim was standing outside the club when a car pulled up, and the victim walked toward the vehicle. Police believe the shooting happened after an exchange between the victim and someone inside the vehicle.

Hammonds was taken into custody on Friday. The investigation revealed that the shooting was a targeted incident, and the victim and suspect knew each other, police say.

"This highlights how swift action, advanced technology, and strong partnerships can lead to the apprehension of dangerous individuals," said Ferndale Police Chief Dennis Emmi. "Our officers responded immediately, provided critical support to the victim, and worked diligently to identify and arrest the suspect. Ensuring the safety of our community continues to be our top priority."

Hammonds's next hearing is scheduled for June 2.