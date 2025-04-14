Police continue investigating after man shot near Ferndale nightclub

Search for suspect continues after man shot outside of Detroit-area nightclub

Search for suspect continues after man shot outside of Detroit-area nightclub

Search for suspect continues after man shot outside of Detroit-area nightclub

Police in Ferndale, Michigan, are still trying to track down the person who shot a man near a nightclub over the weekend.

"To hear something like that it's like ahh jeeze," said resident Alex Meyer.

CBS Detroit

"Makes me worried for my neighbors and my community," resident Mollie Elliott said.

Ferndale residents are shocked after hearing that a shooting happened in their neighborhood.

"Scary when it's something that close to home, especially this area. You wouldn't expect that around here," said Meyer.

Early Sunday morning, around 12:30 a.m., Ferndale police say it was in Woodward Alley between Nine Mile and West Troy Street, next to the Orchid Theatre nightclub, where multiple gunshots rang out.

CBS Detroit

Officers responded within seconds and found a man shot in the groin by an unknown suspect who pulled up in an unfamiliar car and then sped off.

"It does make me feel a little on edge. I can't imagine what their intentions would be or why that would happen," Elliott said.

"I'm just hoping it doesn't put a bad reputation on clubs around here," said Meyer.

Orchid Theatre posted to social media addressing the incident saying they're aware of what happened in the nearby alley, are staying on top of it with Ferndale police, and are committed to keeping this space secure and welcoming for all.

Orchid Theatre Facebook Page

In the meantime, authorities say they're still investigating, no arrests have been made, the victim is recovering, and anyone with information or video footage involving the shooting is encouraged to call Ferndale police.

"I hope they catch the person; I hope they find out what the reason was because I'm sorry, there's no reason to pull out a gun and shoot someone," said Meyer.

"I hope that we can continue to keep our strong community and, in this tragedy, come together," Elliott said.