Male injured in shooting outside Ferndale nightclub

By Nick Lentz

/ CBS Minnesota

A male is recovering in the hospital after he was shot outside a Ferndale, Michigan, nightclub early Sunday, police say.

Officers were patrolling the downtown area of the city around 12:30 a.m. when they heard multiple gunshots in an alley between West Nine Mile Road and West Troy Street.

Police found the male victim outside the back entrance of Orchid Theatre at 141 West Nine Mile Road less than a minute after hearing the shots, officials say. 

The male suffered a single gunshot wound to the groin area, according to police. Officers provided lifesaving aid to the male until he was taken to the hospital, where he is considered to be in stable condition. 

Investigators say the male was shot by someone in a vehicle, which left the scene shortly after the incident. 

No arrests have been made.

Anyone who witnessed, has video of or has any information related to the shooting is asked to call the Ferndale Police Department at 248-541-3650, extension five.

The Hazel Park, Oak Park and Royal Park police departments, Michigan State Police and Ferndale Fire Department also responded to the shooting. 

