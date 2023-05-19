Man arraigned in fatal Roseville stabbing

ROSEVILLE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 31-year man accused of fatally stabbing a woman while she was filling her tires with air outside of a Roseville Belle Tire and wounding a man in another stabbing was arraigned Friday.

According to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office, Shane Burns, of Washington, is accused of stabbing Cheryl Parsley multiple times early Wednesday morning in the parking lot of the Belle Tire on Gratiot near 14 Mile. He then allegedly drove to the area of 12 Mile and Harper Avenue and attacked a man who was waiting at a bus stop, stabbing him in the midsection multiple times.

Warren police arrested Burns during a traffic stop in the area of Van Dyke and Stephens.

During a search of the defendant's car, police found a shotgun, a 9mm firearm and a large amount of ammunition.

Read more: Husband of Roseville stabbing victim remembers his late wife

According to the prosecutor's office, while Burns was in custody at the Roseville Police Department, he began biting his own wrists. After being ordered to stop, a struggle ensued with an officer, and Burns grabbed a knife from the officer, slitting his own wrist.

Burns was charged with the following eight counts:

First-Degree Premeditated Murder (felony, life without parole)

Assault with Intent to Murder (felony, up to life in prison)

Felon in Possession of a Firearm (a five-year felony)

Felon in Possession of Ammunition (a five-year felony)

Carrying a Concealed Weapon (a five-year felony)

Disarming a Police Officer (a four-year felony)

Two counts of Felony Firearm (mandatory two years in prison)

A bond was set at $10 million cash/surety only.

"I would like to thank the Roseville Police Department, St. Clair Shores Police Department, Warren Police Department and their Special Ops Unit, the Macomb County Sheriff's Department, and the Macomb Auto Theft Squad for identifying and apprehending the defendant. My thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families at this time. I can assure you justice will be served in this gruesome and horrific crime," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido.

A probable cause hearing is scheduled for May 31 and a preliminary examination is set for June 7.