Husband of Roseville stabbing victim remembers his late wife

(CBS DETROIT) - "I've been thinking all night long, I'm just lost without her … she was a good lady," said Larry Parsley.

Parsley's wife Cheryl was stabbed to death while putting air in her tire at a Belle Tire in Roseville Wednesday morning.

Parsley said he doesn't understand why anyone would want to hurt his wife.

"Why did you do it? For what reason? She wasn't bothering him. She was getting air in her tire. You could see that," said Parsley.

Police said the suspect stabbed and killed Cheryl Parsley in Roseville and then drove to a bus stop in St. Clair Shores and randomly attacked another victim. That man survived, according to police.

"It's a tragic situation. Enough is enough on the violence. It's just got to stop," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido.

Lucido said it appears the two attacks are random and said he understands this is difficult for these families to process.

"Closure is not going to happen here because you can't justify what existed and happened. The question and the answer is always going to be, why, why her? Why this day? And why him?" Lucido said.

The suspect was taken into custody Wednesday, roughly five hours after the stabbings. He was taken into custody by Warren Police near the corner of 9 Mile and Van Dyke.

As the suspect waits to be arraigned, Parsley said he is searching for answers after losing his wife, Cheryl, his best friend.

"I don't know. It's a messed up world, man," Parsley said.

The suspect is expected to be arraigned Friday afternoon.