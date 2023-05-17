Woman killed while filling tires in Roseville, suspect in custody

ROSEVILLE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Police have caught the man accused of stabbing two people and killing one of them Wednesday morning.

A woman simply pulling over to fill up low tires ends in tragedy.

Roseville police say a man allegedly stabbed the woman several times at the Belle Tire on Gratiot near 14 Mile using a four-inch hunting knife.

"I see people filling their tire. I sometimes think, 'Well, do they need help?' Especially if they're women," Don Boyd, who lives in the area, said.

Boyd was listening to the police scanner as the manhunt intensified after learning the suspect attacked a second victim at a bus stop in St. Clair Shores on 12 Mile and Harper.

Officers checked neighboring businesses for any surveillance video, including Beaches Pet Resort and Training Center.

"They just actually told me that there was a fight that they had gotten called on and that it ensued sometime that morning. They didn't give me a timeframe," said Deborah Vitale, owner of Beaches Pet Resort & Training Center.

Vitale was rattled by the attacks.

"I just think that things like this are becoming more and more prevalent, and it's a scary time. I really believe it is, and I think people just need to be, you know, really cautious and keep their eyes open and look out for each other," Vitale said.

Warren police officers also kept their eyes open with a bulletin out for the suspect's car, a Chevrolet HHR.

Around noon, Warren police stopped it behind Ace's Tattoo Studio on Van Dyke and Cadillac

"Pretty much as soon as I got in work, I just saw a whole bunch of police outside scattering around this car," said Albert Springer, an employee at Ace's Tattoo Studio.

The vehicle and suspect are now in Roseville's custody.

While it appears both attacks were random, the motive is still unknown.