Macomb County paraprofessional accused of hitting 1st grader with shoe pleads guilty

Joseph Buczek
A former Eastpointe elementary school paraprofessional accused of hitting a first-grade student with a shoe has pleaded guilty. 

On Tuesday, Kimberley Horen, 55, of Eastpointe, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor assault and battery, according to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office. Horen was initially charged in May. 

Macomb County prosecutors say a parent reported that her 6-year-old son, who is autistic, was allegedly assaulted by a staff member at Eastpointe's Forest Park Elementary, where Horen worked as a paraprofessional, in October 2024. Horen is accused of taking the boy's shoe off and then intentionally striking him on the head with the shoe. 

Following an internal investigation by the school, Horen was allowed to resign. 

"Paraprofessionals play a vital role in supporting students, particularly those with special needs. When that responsibility is not upheld, it is important that there are consequences. This guilty plea reflects that the defendant's actions were completely unacceptable. Our office remains committed to protecting all students in Macomb County," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido.

As part of her plea agreement, if Horen completes 12 months of probation, continues anger management counseling and Wyatt's Law registration for those convicted of child abuse or neglect, her conviction will be reduced to attempted assault and battery, according to Lucido. 

Horen has a pre-sentencing hearing on Sept. 19.

