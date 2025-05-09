Macomb County elementary school paraprofessional accused of assaulting student with shoe

Siblings charged in deadly Foot Locker shooting, road closures in Metro Detroit and more top stories

An Eastpointe, Michigan, elementary school paraprofessional is accused of assaulting a first-grade student.

Officials say a parent reported that her 6-year-old son, who is autistic, was reportedly assaulted by a staff member at Eastpointe's Forest Park Elementary in October 2024. Macomb County prosecutors allege that Kimberley Horen, 53, of Eastpointe, took the boy's shoe off and then intentionally struck him on the head with the shoe. Horen worked at the school as a paraprofessional.

Following an internal investigation by the school, Horen resigned.

"As a trusted educator, the defendant had a responsibility to provide a safe and focused learning environment for students. Instead, she violated that trust. This behavior is unacceptable, and we are committed to pursuing justice to ensure that such misconduct has no place in our schools," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido in a news release.

Horen was charged Thursday with misdemeanor assault and battery.