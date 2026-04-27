Convicted child sex offender found dead in Michigan prison; police investigating homicide

Michigan State Police are investigating the death of a Macomb County inmate who was a convicted child sex offender as a homicide.

The Michigan Department of Corrections says Daniel Hosmer, 73, died on April 22 at the Macomb Correctional Facility in Lenox Township.

Corrections staff attempted life-saving measures but were unsuccessful, according to the prison officials. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

An MDOC spokesperson says the incident is being investigated as a homicide, but did not provide further details on the manner of death, as it is an ongoing investigation.

Hosmer was sentenced to 20 to 60 years in prison in Kent County in March 2023 on two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct of a child under the age of 13. The offenses occurred in January 2021 and September 2022, according to MDOC inmate records.

Hosmer, whose criminal record dates back to 1974, was also previously convicted of second-degree home invasion, second-degree criminal conduct with a child under 13, breaking and entering with intent, and indecent liberties with a child.

Hosmer is the third inmate found dead in a Michigan prison over the last month. Joshua McGehee, 40, was found unresponsive in his cell at Bellamy Creek Correctional Facility in Ionia on March 27. The MDOC said McGehee's death is being investigated as a homicide.

On March 26, Jarvis Butts was found dead in his cell. Butts was sentenced on March 12 for the murder of missing 13-year-old Na'Ziyah Harris. Authorities say his death is being investigated as a suicide.