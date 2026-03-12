Detroit man to be sentenced in murder of 13-year-old Na'Ziyah Harris

A Detroit man will be sentenced on a second-degree murder charge involving the death of 13-year-old Na'Ziyah Harris on Thursday, along with five separate sexual assault charges.

Jarvis Butts will appear in the Wayne County Circuit Court. All terms will be served concurrently, according to the previous plea agreement.

Na'Ziyah was last seen getting off a school bus on Jan. 9, 2024, in the area of Cornwall and Three Mile Drive in Detroit. Her body has never been found.

Butts pleaded guilty on Feb. 12 in an agreement that settled six separate cases, including the sexual assault of four different minors. As part of the plea agreement, additional charges of criminal sexual conduct will be dismissed.

He also agreed to "provide truthful statement regarding the body of Na'Ziyah Harris" as part of the plea.

Wayne County prosecutors had previously argued that Butts allegedly started exchanging sexually abusive texts with Harris as early as 2022.