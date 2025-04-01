Mackinac Bridge closes again because of ice falling from the structure

The Mackinac Bridge has closed again because of ice falling off the suspension bridge that connects both of Michigan's peninsulas via Interstate 75.

Mackinaw City Police Department issued a notice to the public at 9 a.m. Tuesday, informing motorists of the conditions reported by the Mackinac Bridge Authority. A reopening time was not known.

The bridge also was closed for several hours Monday because of ice.

A severe ice storm struck Northern Lower Michigan and parts of the Upper Peninsula Saturday; and power outages are expected to linger for another few days in some locations.

A typical closure for falling ice lasts about five hours, the bridge authority said. Those who travel the bridge frequently or want to keep up with notifications can sign up for text alerts.

"No concerns with this weight/amount of ice on the bridge beyond falling ice hazard. No real way to speed the process up. Have driven maintenance trucks across in the past to try to shake it loose, but probably too dangerous right now," the bridge authority said in a social media post.