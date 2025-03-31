Watch CBS News
Local News

Mackinac Bridge temporarily closes due to falling ice

By
DeJanay Booth-Singleton
Digital Producer, CBS Detroit
DeJanay Booth-Singleton is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She covers various topics such as crime, business and politics.
Read Full Bio
DeJanay Booth-Singleton

/ CBS Detroit

Storm damage across lower Michigan; auto tariffs begin Thursday; and more top stories
Storm damage across lower Michigan; auto tariffs begin Thursday; and more top stories 04:00

The Mackinac Bridge temporarily closed on Monday due to falling ice, officials said on Monday.

Officials shared photos of the ice on social media and said it was the worst they had ever seen on the bridge.

"These chunks of ice are extremely dangerous when falling from the bridge heights," Kim Nowack, director of Mackinac Bridge Authority said in a post on X.

Mackinac Bridge temporarily closes due to falling ice
Mackinac Bridge Authority

As of 7 p.m. on Monday, officials said the bridge's condition was all clear, and there were no significant weather conditions.

In a video posted two years ago, Nowack said the falling ice had previously damaged their maintenance vehicles. Fortunately, they did not have any reported injuries.

"That is our main reason, is safety, because you can't have people driving along with these brick-like pieces of ice falling from the sky randomly," Nowack said in the video

Mackinac Bridge temporarily closes due to falling ice
Mackinac Bridge Authority
DeJanay Booth-Singleton

DeJanay Booth-Singleton is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She covers various topics such as crime, business and politics.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.