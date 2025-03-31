Mackinac Bridge temporarily closes due to falling ice

The Mackinac Bridge temporarily closed on Monday due to falling ice, officials said on Monday.

Officials shared photos of the ice on social media and said it was the worst they had ever seen on the bridge.

"These chunks of ice are extremely dangerous when falling from the bridge heights," Kim Nowack, director of Mackinac Bridge Authority said in a post on X.

Mackinac Bridge Authority

As of 7 p.m. on Monday, officials said the bridge's condition was all clear, and there were no significant weather conditions.

In a video posted two years ago, Nowack said the falling ice had previously damaged their maintenance vehicles. Fortunately, they did not have any reported injuries.

"That is our main reason, is safety, because you can't have people driving along with these brick-like pieces of ice falling from the sky randomly," Nowack said in the video.

