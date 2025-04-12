Missing girl, 17, prompts community search in Wayne County

How Wayne County volunteers are helping the search for missing girl

The search continues for 17-year-old London Thomas.

Saturday marks one week since she was last seen by her family. Thomas' father organized a community search party in Westland, Michigan, to look for her.

The search started at Cooper Upper Elementary School — the last known location of Thomas' phone.

Dozens of family, friends and strangers helped with the search.

"London is my best friend," Cedric Salisbury, Thomas' father, said. "She's a good kid. She's very talented. She's down to earth. Everybody loves her."

Salisbury says it's been more than a week since he last heard his daughter's voice.

"This is abnormal behavior from my child. She always reaches out and lets us know she's okay," he said.

On Friday, Thomas' mother and stepfather called the ordeal a nightmare.

"I wouldn't wish this. I wouldn't wish it on my worst enemy," Jasma Bennett, Thomas' mother, said

Her father echoed those words.

"I wouldn't wish this on anyone. It's the hardest thing I ever had to do in my life," Salisbury said.

A cemetery, mobile home park and residential homes surround the school with tall trees and overgrown brush on the other.

"It's definitely creepy. I think we just need to step up to search even more," Salisbury said.

Thomas was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black leggings and pink Crocs shoes.

Her family vows they won't stop looking until she is found.

Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering a $2,500 reward for information on Thomas' disappearance.