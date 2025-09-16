Lions thrilled with win over Bears, face big challenge next week against Ravens

The Detroit Lions bounced back in a big way on Sunday, routing the Chicago Bears 52-21 to help recover from a season-opening loss to the Green Bay Packers.

They can't celebrate long, though. Next Monday, they travel to Baltimore for a matchup with the Ravens.

"It always feels good to get that first win of the season behind you," Lions coach Dan Campbell said. "Every win is special, but there's something really special about getting that first win.

"But this is a long season, and you have to keep getting better and better."

The Lions improved in every facet of the game against the Bears, but the offensive line made the biggest jump. They opened holes for 177 rushing yards and two touchdowns after gaining just 47 yards and no scores against the Packers. The Lions also didn't allow a sack after the Packers got Goff four times.

"The offensive line played, well, much, much better," Campbell said. "The protection, the run game, the fits and the surge off the line. Those guys came back in a big way for us."

Jared Goff benefited from the extra time to throw, completing 23 of 28 for 334 yards and five touchdowns. Amon-Ra St. Brown caught nine passes for 115 yards and three touchdowns.

"It is an art form, and it is awesome to watch," Campbell said. "They have such a rapport and they trust each other immensely."

Goff's other big playmaker was Jameson Williams. He only caught two passes against the Bears, but they went for 108 yards and a touchdown.

"I never went two for 108 — I might have had 108 in my 11-year career," Campbell joked. "Vertical (passing) is the name of the game, and we've got the weapons. We've got one weapon in (Williams), and we can do a lot around him."

The defense improved as much as the offense, sacking Caleb Williams four times, forcing two turnovers and getting two more stops on fourth down. One of Campbell's only disappointments was the Lions only turning those four opportunities into 14 points.

The Lions allowed 134 yards rushing at 5.0 yards per attempt — more than would be expected in a game where the Bears were playing from behind all game.

Brian Branch doesn't get the same attention as Detroit's other stars, but he's a huge part of the defense. Campbell says he hits like a safety, covers like a cornerback and rushes the passer like a linebacker, and he had all of that on display Sunday. He had six tackles, a sack, two tackles for loss and a forced fumble.

It is hard to imagine that many players took hits to their standing with the coaching staff in a 52-21 win. Jake Bates missed a 55-yard field-goal attempt.

Defensive end Marcus Davenport left the game with a shoulder injury, and the Lions are getting multiple opinions from doctors. Campbell doesn't think it is a long-term issue, but said he didn't know if Davenport would be available against the Ravens. Guard Christian Mahogany injured his leg on a late-game extra point, but the injury isn't considered serious.

20 — the number of years since the Lions last beat the Ravens. They've lost five straight since then, including a 38-6 rout in 2023 that saw Baltimore put up more than 500 yards.

Find a way to slow down Lamar Jackson, who put up almost 400 yards of total offense against them in 2023.