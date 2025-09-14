Detroit Lions and Chicago Bears both looking for 1st win in Week 2 bout
The Detroit Lions host the Chicago Bears on Sunday afternoon, with both teams searching for their first win of the 2025-2026 season.
The Lions are coming off a 27-13 loss to the Green Bay Packers, and the Chicago Bears fell to the Minnesota Vikings 27-24 in Week 1.
Storylines
Lions
Detroit's rushing game needs to see improvement after putting up only 46 yards on the ground against the Packers. Last season, the team averaged 146 yards rushing per game. Quarterback Jared Goff will also look to improve from last week after completing 31 of 39 passes for 225 yards and throwing a passing touchdown and an interception.
The Lions' defense fared somewhat better than their offense, giving up 188 passing yards and 78 rushing yards to Green Bay. Aidan Hutchinson didn't have a tackle in that game, which marked his first since suffering a season-ending leg injury in Week 6 of last season.
Sunday will be a homecoming for Bears head coach Ben Johnson, who spent six seasons with the Lions organization. He led the team's offense from 2022 through 2024.
The Lions haven't lost two straight games in the regular season since 2022.
Bears
Johnson said he wants to call more running plays in Week 2 than he did against the Vikings. Chicago racked up 119 yards on the ground in Monday night's loss, with quarterback Caleb Williams and running back D'Andre Swift running for 58 yards and 53 yards, respectively.
"Swift is more than willing to drop his pads and go get the yardage necessary. It's something that it can happen throughout the game, and we expect it to happen throughout the game," Declan Doyle, Bears offensive coordinator, said.
Swift said he knows how important it is to get the ground game going early and what it can do for the offense's flow.
Johnson on Wednesday said that Williams has been "very positive" after an inconsistent performance against Minnesota. The second-year QB started 10 of 10 for 86 yards before finishing 21 of 35 for 210 yards and one touchdown. Receiver DJ Moore said he and Williams are on the same page, despite a missed connection for a potential touchdown late in Monday's game.
Injuries
Lions
Safety Kerby Joseph is active, despite being limited in practice on Friday with a knee injury.
Cornerback Terrion Arnold, who left the game with a groin injury in the third quarter of Week 1, and offensive lineman Taylor Decker, who didn't practice all week because of a shoulder injury, are both active.
Defensive linemen Tyler Lacy, Chris Smith and Tyrus Wheat have all been ruled out, along with linebacker Trevor Nowaske, safety Thomas Harper and running back Sione Vaki, the team said Sunday morning.
Bears
Cornerback Jaylon Johnson expects to play on Sunday after missing all of training camp and Week 1 with groin and calf injuries. Linebacker TJ Edwards, who also missed the season opener, is active, according to the team.
Defensive lineman Grady Jarrett is also active after being limited in practice on Friday with a knee injury.
CB Kyler Gordon, defensive lineman Shemar Turner, quarterback Case Keenum, offensive linemen Ozzy Trapilo and Kiran Amegadjie and wide receiver Jahdae Walker have all been ruled out.
Kickoff at Ford Field in Detroit is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET.
Look below for live game updates.
Lions-Bears tickets averaging $532, report shows
Ford Field is expected to be loud and rambunctious for Detroit's home opener against the Bears.
According to Vivid Seats, the average cost of a ticket for Sunday's game is $532. Learn what fans think of the prices here.