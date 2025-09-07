Detroit Lions visit NFC North-Rival Green Bay Packers to begin season
The Detroit Lions start their 2025 regular season campaign on Sunday afternoon with an NFC North battle against the Green Bay Packers.
Detroit was victorious over Green Bay 34-31 the last time the two teams squared off, with kicker Jake Bates making a 35-yard field goal as time expired. The Lions clinched a playoff spot with the December 2024 win at Ford Field. Coach Dan Campbell is 6-2 against the Packers.
Similar to the start of last season, expectations are high for the Lions. Campbell said this season's team is his best in five years at the Lions' helm. During the offseason, the team signed veteran cornerbacks D.J. Reed and Rock Ya-Sin, quarterback Kyle Allen, linebacker Derrick Barnes, edge rusher Marcus Davenport.
The Lions also lost a few key players, including offensive linemen Kevin Zeitler and Frank Ragnow, edge rusher Za'Darius Smith and cornerbacks Carlton Davis, Ifeatu Melifonwu, Emmanuel Moseley and Kindle Vildor. Most departures signed with other teams as free agents, except Ragnow, who retired in June after seven seasons with Detroit.
Detroit won a franchise-record 15 games last season before losing to the Washington Commanders 45-31 in the divisional round of the playoffs.
Number changes
Several key Lions players will be wearing new numbers on their jerseys this season. Receiver Jameson Williams, who previously carried the No. 9, will now be representing No. 1. Running back Jahmyr Gibbs will have No. 0 instead of No. 26 and cornerback Terrion Arnold, who wore No. 0 last season, will carry No. 6.
Defensive tackle Brodric Martin will go down a number from No. 98 to No. 99, and receiver Tim Patrick will wear the No. 12 instead of No. 17.
See a full list of changes here.
Injuries
Detroit Lions: Tackle Jamarco Jones, linebacker Trevor Nowaske and running back Sione Vaki have been ruled out for Sunday's tilt, according to the team's injury report. Starting tackle Taylor Decker did not practice on Friday, though the team listed him as resting.
Green Bay Packers: Newly acquired linebacker Micah Parsons is listed as questionable with a back injury, and was limited in practice on Friday. Sources within the Packers organization told CBS Sports' Tracy Wolfson that he will play, though how much time he's on the field is still undetermined.
Receivers Jayden Reed, Dontayvion Wicks and Savion Williams, cornerback Nate Hobbs, safety Zayne Anderson, defensive end Barryn Sorrell and center Elgton Jenkins are all questionable, according to the team.
Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. at Lambeau Field in Green Bay.
Look below for live updates throughout the game.