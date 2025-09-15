Dan Campbell, fans react after Detroit Lions score 52 points against Chicago Bears

The Detroit Lions returned to form Sunday in their 52-21 win against division rival, the Chicago Bears.

The victory had a different feeling than normal as this weekend's blowout also came against former offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, who left the team this offseason for the Bears' head coaching job.

"It was a terrible decision by him (Ben Johnson) to go to the Bears. He regrets that now, and he'll be getting another whooping here in a few weeks," said Lions fan Zach Gault.

"I was happy to see him in the press conference after, kind of be a little annoyed, because he realized why—why we're the Detroit Lions, one pride family," said Gault's friend, Ben Kazan.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell said he was happy with the bounce-back performance after their loss to the Green Bay Packers in Week 1. He said they still need to do better by making the most of their takeaways.

"We talk about takeaways, and man, that's good game two to be able to get some of those. We got to just build on that and get better, and better, and better. It wasn't perfect, but it was much better than game one, so I'm proud of the players, proud of the coaches," Campbell said.

That included the connection between quarterback Jared Goff and receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown that accounted for three of Detroit's five touchdowns on Sunday.

"Listen, it's an art form. These guys are playing as good of football as you could play, and they have for a while. Those are two of our big studs, so it's great to see," Campbell said.

Detroit (1-1) is now preparing for its matchup against the Baltimore Ravens (1-1) on Monday, Sept. 22. The Ravens won their Sunday matchup against the Cleveland Browns after suffering a loss to the Buffalo Bills.