Lions pick Western Kentucky DT Brodric Martin in third round of NFL Draft

(CBS DETROIT) - In a twist of events, the Detroit Lions traded for the No. 33 pick (96th overall) in the third round to select defensive tackle Brodric Martin from Western Kentucky.

The team traded Nos. 122, 139 and 168 with the Arizona Cardinals, completing its second pick in the third round Fright night.

Detroit also picked up Iowa tight end Sam LaPorta, Alabama defensive back Brian Branch and Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker. On Thursday, the team started the draft by selecting Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs as No. 12 overall and Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell as No. 18 in the first round.

Martin, standing 6 feet 5 inches tall and weighing 337 pounds, initially signed with North Alabama and was redshirted in the 2017 season before playing 10 games in 2018. He transferred to Western Kentucky in 2021, playing all 14 games with one start, making 31 tackles, 4.5 for loss with 2.5 sacks.

He earned the honorable mention for All-Conference USA as a senior.