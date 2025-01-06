Lions celebrate franchise milestones, rest up for NFC playoffs

The Detroit Lions and their ear-ringing fans celebrated a feat that the franchise pulled off for the first time.

Fireworks went off and streamers came down from the rafters while fog machines filled the air with a haze as Lions players and coaches hugged on the Ford Field turf.

The Lions' 31-9 win over Minnesota on Sunday night gave them a No. 1 seed in the NFL playoffs and home-field advantage through the NFC for the first time, increasing their chances of finally making it to a Super Bowl.

"It's step one," quarterback Jared Goff said. "We're proud to be 15-2, NFC North division champs — back to back, one seed, bye week — all that stuff.

"But this just tick No. 1 and tick No. 2 is next."

The Lions, who won consecutive division titles for the first time, will host the lowest-seed still standing in the NFC playoffs in the divisional round on Jan. 18 or 19. If Detroit avoids getting upset in that game, it will be a win away from the ultimate destination.

Detroit is one of four NFL teams without a Super Bowl appearance along with Cleveland, Houston and Jacksonville.

Since the Lions were an NFL power in the 1950s, winning three titles in a six-year stretch, they failed to have much success in the playoffs until last year.

After winning their last league championship in 1957, they had one playoff victory until general manager Brad Holmes and coach Dan Campbell worked together to find the right players and assistants to win when it matters.

Detroit won two games in one postseason last season for the first time in six-plus decades before blowing a 17-point, third-quarter lead at San Francisco in the NFC championship game.

The Lions earned the right to stay home for the conference playoffs and hope their loud fans make Ford Field an advantage twice this month.

"It's a great atmosphere for sure," Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell said.

What's working

Giving the ball to Jahymr Gibbs. He scored three of his franchise-record-tying four touchdowns in the second half, helping Detroit score the final 21 points of the regular-season finale to pull away from the 14-win Vikings.

Gibbs ran 23 times for 139 yards and a career-high three touchdowns and had five catches for 31 yards and another score, carrying a heavy load for a third straight game without injured running back David Montgomery.

"When he gets into space, he's really tough to get him down," O'Connell said.

Gibbs set a single-season franchise record with 20 touchdowns.

He joined Hall of Famers O.J. Simpson (1975) and Marshall Faulk (2000) along with David Johnson (2016) as the four players in league history to have 1,900 yards or more from scrimmage and at least 16 rushing touchdowns.

What needs help

The injury report. Detroit's roster has been decimated by assorted ailments. Rookie cornerback Terrion Arnold, guard Kevin Zeitler and defensive lineman Pat O'Connor all came out of the Minnesota game with injuries.

Stock up

Amik Robertson. The 26-year-old cornerback covered star receiver Justin Jefferson about as well as possible, helping to limit him to three catches for 54 yards. Jefferson caught a season-low 33.3% of the passes thrown toward him.

"When they told me the assignment was to guard Jefferson, I knew we had a chance to win because I always believe in myself," Robertson said.

Stock down

Goff was selected last week to the Pro Bowl but had one of his worst games statistically of the season on Sunday night. Goff had an 80.7 passer rating, his third lowest of the season, and was picked off twice after throwing only one interception in the previous seven games.

Injuries

Arnold (foot), Zeitler (right hamstring) and O'Connor (calf) will benefit from the bye.

Key stat

146 — Sam LaPorta matched a season high with seven receptions, giving him 146 catches to surpass three-time All-Pro Keith Jackson for the most by a tight end in his first two NFL seasons.

Next steps

Rest and recharge, taking advantage of the team's first extended break since Week 5.